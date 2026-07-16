Wisconsin PM News Summary

DNR extends Air Quality Advisory as wildfire smoke extends statewide (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin DNR extends a statewide Air Quality Advisory through noon Friday. It will now run until noon Friday and could be extended again. This is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Thursday morning, Madison’s air quality was in the Hazardous range. Roughly half of Wisconsin was in the “very unhealthy” Air Quality Index category, which means the risk of health effects is increased for all populations. Experts say at this level, most people should limit or avoid outdoor activity. Not only are the skies hazy, but there’s a burning smell and that has some calling 911. Local law enforcement agencies putting out a memo to the public to hold off on calling 911, unless you’re having severe difficulty breathing or some other sort of emergency.

Wednesday crashes kill two in southern Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Two people die in separate crashes in southern Wisconsin Wednesday. A 13-year-old Amish girl from La Valle died after a truck pulling a trailer rear ended her horse and buggy in Sauk County Wednesday morning. Investigators say an 81 year old Viola man was driving the truck and stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police. The buggy was equipped with lights and a slow-moving vehicle placard and the girl was also wearing a high-visibility reflective vest. The investigation continues. In Rock County, an ATV operator was killed after they were ejected onto the road and then run over by a truck, also pulling a trailer, Wednesday night. Authorities say the accident remains under investigation but at this time, it doesn’t appear any criminal charges will be filed.

SW Wisconsin police chief fired after alleged OWI crash (DARLINGTON)

A southwest Wisconsin police chief is fired after an alleged OWI crash. The city of Darlington on Tuesday fired police chief Szvon Conway. Conway was cited for first time OWI last month following a crash in Monroe where he allegedly drove through a stop sign, left the road and crashed into a retaining wall. Conway then allegedly drove away from the crash. He’s facing charges of hit-and-run, inattentive driving, and failure to notify law enforcement of an accident.

Police seize guns, artillery shells from Kaukauna home (KAUKAUNA)

Spent artillery shells are among items seized from a foreclosed home. Kaukauna Police Officers responded to the residence twice this week due to an ongoing dispute between the new owners and a man who was evicted. The new owners told officers that they found gun safes and those artillery shells inside the home. The shells were used and inert, but the previous owner is a convicted felon not allowed to possess the firearms found in the safes. The shells have been turned over to the National Guard for dismantling.