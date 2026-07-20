Wisconsin PM News Summary

Evers endorses Crowley for Governor (MADISON)

It’s official: Tony Evers is endorsing in the race to succeed him. Governor Evers on Saturday announced he’s backing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the August Democratic primary. This comes after current Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez dropped out of the race amid campaign finance irregularities. Crowley re-entered the race over the weekend and accepted the endorsement at an event in De Pere.

Plane crashes on way to AirVenture, no injuries reported (MONTELLO)

A plane on its way to E A A AirVenture crashes. The single engine plane on its way to Oshkosh from Colorado crashed in a marsh in Montello Sunday afternoon. The pilot reported mechanical problems and managed to land safely with no injuries. The crash is under investigation.

WisDOT: Combined vehicle registration and state park pass sales a success (UNDATED)

A program easing Wisconsin State Park passes purchases is deemed a success. The program lets drivers renewing vehicle registration also sign up for a parks pass. The Department of Transportation says over 23-thousand drivers have already purchased their passes since the program started last month, saving residents time and reducing mailing costs since the vehicle stickers and passes come in the same envelope.

Severe storm hits Bay Days in Ashland Friday evening (ASHLAND)

A scary and chaotic scene in downtown Ashland Friday evening. Severe weather swept in during the annual Bay Days celebration. Strong winds toppled tents, sent debris flying, and even blew over the roof of a gas station as a severe storm swept through the area. Only one minor injury was reported. More severe weather is possible for much of Wisconsin today.