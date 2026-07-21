Wisconsin PM News Summary

Gale force winds keep SS Badger docked overnight (MANITOWOC)

Strong winds over Lake Michigan forced the S.S. Badger to remain docked overnight. After learning that there were gale-force winds causing waves of up to 14 feet, the Lake Michigan Carferry canceled its evening crossing from Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc last night, and of course the early morning return trip. They said of the cancellation, “LMC understands the disappointment and inconvenience this decision causes and apologizes for the impact it has on travel plans. While we are always committed to delivering an exceptional and comfortable cross-lake travel experience, lake conditions will make it impossible to do so in this instance.” Lake Michigan Carferry’s customer service and reservation team is offering refunds to those who had tickets for either sailing.

Former Madison teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation (MADISON)

A former Madison school teacher is convicted on child sex crimes. 59-year-old David Fawcett pleaded guilty to one of two counts connected to the case. Police in Texas say Fawcett was communicating with a 15-year-old girl there, and convinced the girl to send him explicit images over Snapchat. Fawcett taught at Nuestro Mundo Community School but was immediately put on administrative leave when the charges were filed in February. Fawcett faces a minimum of 15 years on the charges.

One person dead after being struck by train (WAUKESHA)

One person is dead after being struck by a train in Waukesha County. Waukesha police say the incident happened downtown around 7 am. No details on the victim have been released, but police say a Canadian national train was involved. Roads around the site were closed for several hours as police investigated.

No data center planned for former Milwaukee Walmart site (MILWAUKEE)

A former Walmart in Milwaukee will not be the site of a new data center. The city plan commission on Monday approved a plan for the site at Midtown Center that will not have a “computational research facility.” The site that has long sat dormant will instead host the new Capitol Branch Library and a self-storage facility. The news that developers might be opening a data center in the city brought criticism from residents at recent open houses, and developers dropped the plans.