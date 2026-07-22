Wisconsin PM News Summary

Fatal fall at Devils Lake (BARABOO)

A fatal fall at Devil’s Lake State Park. It happened early Tuesday afternoon along the Devil’s Doorway Trail. Witnesses told emergency responders that the man fell about 75 feet before rolling down a hill an additional 75 feet and stopping near a rock field south of Devil’s Doorway. Authorities believe he ventured off the trail, which likely lead to his fall. The recovery took crews about three hours because of the trees, foliage and height of the cliff at the scene.

Man faces murder charges for allegedly killing woman at custody transfer (ST. FRANCIS)

A Milwaukee man is charged with homicide for allegedly killing the mother of his child. Police say 33-year-old Randall Lenyard Sr. shot 32-year-old Kiana Pliska multiple times July 16 while the pair were transferring custody of their child. Police say Lenyasrd confessed to the shooting when he was arrested, saying he handed his child to his sister for fear of harming the boy. Pliska’s family members say there was a history of stalking in the case, and that Pliska applied for a restraining order the day she was killed. Lenyard is facing 1st degree murder charges.

Madison Public Market opens for business (MADISON)

The Madison Public market is finally opening. The long awaited project is finally complete and ready to open on Thursday more than 20 years after it was first proposed. The site at East Johnson and North First streets will be a year round site for events, producers and venders to gather, no matter the weather or season. The space can host 28 businesses and 11 will be ready for opening day.

Amtrak restoring passenger cars to Hiawatha line (CHICAGO)

More people will be able to ride Amtrak’s Hiawatha line this fall. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Amtrak will be re-adding passenger cars to the service starting this fall. The train lost multiple cars in 2025 when older cars had to be pulled for structural failures. The service is currently running at a capacity of 260 passengers, but will return around 390 passengers once the new cars are put into rotation.