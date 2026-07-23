Wisconsin PM News Summary

Protests in Madison following police shooting (MADISON)

Protests in Madison Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by police. Protestors marched downtown, calling for justice for the man shot by officers in the middle of one of Madison’s busiest neighborhoods. Among those in the streets was Madison state representative and candidate for governor Francesca Hong who says the state cannot protect a system that continues to reign harm and terror. Madison police say the man pulled a knife and injured an officer during a scuffle. Four officers are on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.

Popular Fox Valley resort and supper club burns down (MONTELLO)

A popular resort was destroyed by a fire in Marquette County this week. The fire on Tuesday afternoon destroyed River’s Bend Resort on the Fox River in Montello. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the building, which had passed its inspection just hours earlier in the day. Fire spread through the ceiling and roof area, causing a partial collapse of the structure. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Crowley admits connection to racist social media account, says he did not make bigoted posts (MILWAUKEE)

A Democratic candidate for governor admits having posted to a Twitter account that posted racist and homophobic messages. NBC News reported Wednesday that the account, made in 2010 to promote a social club, had posts that directly referenced Milwaukee County executive David Crowley. Crowley admitted to having posted to the account, but said multiple people had access to the account over the years and he did not make any of the bigoted posts. Quote: “I strongly condemn the language used in these posts from a decade and a half ago.” Crowley re-entered the race for Governor last week and was endorsed by Governor Tony Evers.