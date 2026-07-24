Wisconsin PM News Summary

Trump DOJ sues over city’s law enforcement mask prohibition (MILWAUKEE)

The Trump administration sues Milwaukee over the city’s ordinance prohibiting law enforcement wearing masks on duty. The U.S. Department of Justice argues the ordinance is unconstitutional when applied to federal agents, pointing to the administration’s recent wins in similar legal challenges it launched against California, Virginia and Philadelphia. This spring, Milwaukee joined a growing number of localities that have passed restrictions on how law enforcement, including federal agents, can operate, part of pushback by local Democrats against President Trump’s immigration crackdown. The suit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court calls the Milwaukee ban “blatant unconstitutional regulation of the Federal Government.”

Weekend events in Madison cancelled after fatal police shooting (MADISON)

Weekend events are cancelled in the wake of this week’s fatal Madison police shooting. Organizers have cancelled the annual AtwoodFest held near the site where 38-year-old Corey Ruiz was shot and killed by police on Wednesday, instead urging the community to demand change and help friends and neighbors. The Bodega Night Market at Breese Stevens Field is also cancelled and will be rescheduled for a September date. Saturday’s scheduled weekly Dane County Farmers Market will still take place on the Capitol Square.

Woman faces numerous felonies for allegedly shooting child, driving into police (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee woman faces charges for allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in a dispute over selling bottled water. Milwaukee County prosecutors filed 22 charges against 33-year-old Cosetta Burrell including multiple counts of reckless injury, abuse of a child, possession of a firearm and other felonies. Police accuse her of shooting the 12-year-old because of a fight her own child had with the boy. Some shots she fired went into neighboring homes. Burrell is also accused of driving into police trying to arrest her, with multiple children inside a car she allegedly stole from a friend. She’s being held on a 100-thousand dollar cash bond, and will be back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.