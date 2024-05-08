Wisconsin PM News Summary

Man who stabs and carjacks Uber driver arrested in Racine County (RACINE)

A 22-year-old Chicago man is accused of stabbing an Uber driver and taking off with his car. The Uber driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Racine County deputies spotted the carjacked vehicle an hour-and-half later on I-94. They pulled over the driver who then took off. A chase hit speeds of 120 miles an hour and ended when a deputy immobilized the vehicle. The suspect is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $135,000 bond. He faces charges there and in Dane County.

Update on search for missing toddler Elijah Vue (TWO RIVERS)

The search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue continues in Manitowoc County. Two Rivers Police say the search for the toddler continues using canine and equestrian units. A Tuesday statement from the department also quashes social media rumors that they wouldn’t allow a volunteer group on horseback to take part in the search, stating that the hearsay “…serves as a distraction away from…efforts to find Elijah.” An update posted Friday said that utility crews searched manholes throughout the county, and that the FBI has finished aerial searches as volunteer drone operators conduct further searches. Elijah Vue has been missing since February 20th.

Ground broken on new Milwaukee Public Museum building (MILWAUKEE)

A new home for the Milwaukee Public Museum is officially on the way. Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking begins work on the $240 million, five-story building. It’s just a half-mile from the 140 year-old museum’s current downtown location and will hold the nearly four million items in the museum’s collection. The museum was in jeopardy of losing its accreditation due to the deterioration at its existing site opened in the early sixties. The new building is scheduled to be finished by early 2027.

Milwaukee Public Schools propose job cuts after huge referendum is approved (MILWAUKEE)

Voters passed a quarter-billion-dollar referendum for Milwaukee Public Schools, but massive job cuts are proposed for the district. The latest projected MPS budget, coming in at nearly a billion and a half dollars, would eliminate 288 positions, including 149 teachers. The district points to the state’s continued underfunding of public schools coupled with inflationary pressures as the reasons for the layoffs. MPS is facing a reported $200 million deficit for next school year. Though the referendum was passed in April, that money won’t be coming in all at once. The district will get $140 million in referendum funds next year, leaving a $60 million budget gap.