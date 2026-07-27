Wisconsin PM News Summary

Dangerous weather in the forecast for Monday (UNDATED)

Dangerous weather Monday morning into this evening. Extreme heat warnings and advisories spread across southern Wisconsin until at least 9 pm Monday night as a heat dome settles over the Midwest bringing heat indexes into the triple digits for Southwest Wisconsin. As well, a series of strong storms pushes through the state today, with some tornado warnings already issued. Keep an ear for weather warnings today and stay indoors if you can.

Newcap bankruptcy now under investigation, says Weid (UNDATED)

The financial collapse of a Fox Valley community assistance agency is now under federal investigation. That’s according to Green Bay Republican Congressman Tony Weid, who says the US Department of Housing and Urban Development is now looking into the bankruptcy of Newcap. The agency shut its doors in March after it was revealed that directors were spending grant money on trips, increased salaries for the board and other unintended purposes. Weid says it’s vital that taxpayer funding is spent the way it’s been granted and not to enrich executives.

Stoughton to discuss ending Flock Safety contract Tuesday night (STOUGHTON)

A Madison suburb may already be scrapping a contract with Flock Safety. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the city of Stoughton may be cancelling its contract with the automated license plate reader company just a few months into a two year contract. City officials say they have been flooded with complaints about the cameras since they were installed. The city council will vote on the possible termination Tuesday night.