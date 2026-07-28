Wisconsin PM News Summary

Vigil for man killed by police keeps intersection shut down (MADISON)

Demonstrators continue to hold vigil for a 38-year-old Madison man shot and killed by police.

Wednesday marks one week since the shooting occured at the intersection on Madison’s Near East Side which was a busy, high-traffic mixed-use corridor and transit route before the demonstrations. Late last week, city officials announced that 2 block area would be closed until further notice. The alderman in the district says he has received dozens of complaints about ongoing disruptions. But he says while frustrated they remain supportive of the broader issue. City leaders have issued a statement, saying they’re trying to find a way forward to balance the needs of those gathering at the site and the needs of local businesses and residents.

Stay off the streets of Neenah, Menasha says NWS (UNDATED)

Stay off the streets in Menasha and Neenah where crews are cleaning up from Monday’s tornado. National Weather service Meteorologist Rebecca Kruk (Kruhk) says the area will remain hazardous for some time. “There are sharp pieces of wood, nails. There are tons, tons and different debris that can be extremely hazardous as you’re walking around.” That includes power lines, which are in the process of being repaired. Kruk says it’s “a miracle” no serious casualties have been reported. N W S says the tornado that struck the Fox Valley was an E F 3, with winds of at least 140 miles per hour.

Officials ask for patience cleaning up after tornado (MENASHA)

Local officials are asking for patience and cooperation as recovery work is underway in Menasha, which was hardest hit by an EF 3 tornado on Monday. Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz says people who aren’t there to help should keep their distance. “We’re asking no gawking, no filming, no curiosity. Let the first responders and local law enforcement do their job.” We Energies expects to have power restored to 90 percent of its affected customers in the Fox Valley by the end of tonight. But Hintz said it may be several days before customers of Menasha Utilities have their power restored.