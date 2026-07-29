Wisconsin PM News Summary

Hong lead grows in latest MU poll of Dem primary voters (UNDATED)

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows increasing support for a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor. State Representative Francesca Hong increased her support to 38% of Democratic voters, with 34% still undecided. The Madison Democratic Socialist had 26% support in the poll released July 22 with 48% undecided. Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes picked up a percentage point at 16%. The first Marquette Poll since current Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez dropped out and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley reentered the race had Crowley at 7%. Former Tony Evers’ cabinet member Joel Brennan and state Senator Kelda Roys were both at 2%. Pollsters interviewed 407 Democratic primary voters July 22 to 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 6.6%.

Stoughton officially breaks contract with Flock Safety (STOUGHTON)

Another municipality pulls the plug on Flock. The Stoughton City Council last night voted to discontinue its use of Flock Safety cameras. The resolution passed unanimously. Flock will have 48 hours to remove the cameras before the city will cover them to prevent them from recording. Shortly after the cameras were installed in mid-May, several Stoughton residents objected to having their daily movements surveilled. Stoughton is now the seventh municipality in Dane County to either cancel or back out of a contract with Flock in the last year.

Online “prediction market” pushes back against Elections Commission statement not to bet on elections (UNDATED)

Kalshi pushes back as the Wisconsin Elections Commission warns voters not to bet on elections. Commissioners issued statements this month reminding people that it is illegal in Wisconsin to vote in any election for which you have cast a bet. Kalshi’s attorney posted on “X” that the guidance is “unconstitutional and illegal” and that activity on Kalshi should not be defined as bets. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is currently suing Kalshi and Polymarket, alleging the “prediction markets” are actually online betting which is illegal in Wisconsin.

State appeals court overturns ruling striking down Act 10 (UNDATED)

A state appeals court overturns a lower court ruling that struck down Wisconsin Act 10. The Second District Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a ruling from Dane County Judge Jacob Frost which struck down the 2011 law that effectively eliminated public sector unions in Wisconsin. A group of unions challenging the law argue that the original Republican-authored legislation unconstitutionally carved out exceptions for firefighters and some police departments. Act 10 remains in effect as the ruling from Frost has been stayed pending appeal. The appeal will now likely head to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a 5 – 2 liberal majority when it hears the case.