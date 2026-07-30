Wisconsin PM News Summary

Judge rejects lawsuit requesting primary ballot spoiling (MADISON)

Wisconsin voters who’ve already returned absentee ballots may not get a new one. A Dane County judge’s Wednesday ruling is a setback for voters in the Democratic primary for governor who filed suit seeking to allow ballots already turned in to be “spoiled” and for clerks to reissue them. Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez dropped out of the race two weeks ago. On July 18th Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley got back in the race after earlier dropping out to endorse Rodriguez. With more than 117,000 absentee ballots already returned by Wednesday for the August 11th primary, Judge David Conway’s ruling is likely to be appealed.

Menasha police stepping up curfew patrols (MENASHA)

Menasha Police are stepping up patrols in storm damaged areas. A curfew remains in place as cleanup from Monday’s tornado continues and crews work to restore power. Menasha Police arrested two people Tuesday night who were allegedly going through damaged properties, looking for personal belongings that weren’t theirs. Police Chief Matthew Albrecht says the curfew is for everyone’s safety.

Two downtown Madison state office buildings may become housing (MADISON)

A pair of now vacant state office buildings near the Capitol may soon become housing. The buildings known as G E F 2 and 3 went up for bid in March as state government consolidated and moved agencies to reduce costs. A Madison based development team bid 12 point 6 million dollars for the two sites, and that offer will be taken up by the State Building Commission in August. Father and son team Brad and Mark Binkowski want to turn the taller G E F 2 into apartments, and raze G E F 3 to build a new housing development and outdoor space.