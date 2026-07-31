Wisconsin PM News Summary

Mayor issues statement on protest encampment (MADISON)

Madison’s mayor issues a statement on a protest encampment at the site of this month’s fatal shooting of a man by police. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the conditions of an encampment at the intersection on the city’s near east side are not safe nor sustainable. The mayor releasing a statement as protesters have been at the site for over a week, in the aftermath of the shooting that left 38-year-old Corey Ruiz dead. The mayor cites a lack of bathrooms at the site, food preparation without refrigeration, sinks and other basics and she says the street being blocked impedes fire and EMS response.

Former Beloit chief tapped as interim Seattle Police chief after former Madison chief resigns (SEATTLE)

There’s a Wisconsin angle to a shakeup in the Seattle Police Department. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson accepted Police Chief Shon Barnes’ letter of resignation this week and appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles to serve as interim chief. Both men previously led departments in Southeast Wisconsin, Barnes in Madison and Sayles in Beloit. Barnes, on the job in Seattle for just a year-and-half, had faced criticism in recent days for not being in Seattle when a mass shooting happened on Sunday. Sayles is also a recent hire in Seattle, having left his job as chief in Beloit last June.