Wisconsin PM News Summary

Mayor issues statement on protest encampment (MADISON)

STATIONS: THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Madison’s mayor issues a statement on a protest encampment at the site of this month’s fatal shooting of a man by police. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the conditions of an encampment at the intersection on the city’s near east side are not safe nor sustainable. The mayor releasing a statement as protesters have been at the site for over a week, in the aftermath of the shooting that left 38-year-old Corey Ruiz(roo-ease) dead. The mayor cites a lack of bathrooms at the site, food preparation without refrigeration, sinks and other basics and she says the street being blocked impedes fire and EMS response.

Former Beloit chief tapped as interim Seattle Police chief after former Madison chief resigns (SEATTLE)

There’s a Wisconsin angle to a shakeup in the Seattle Police Department. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson accepted Police Chief Shon Barnes’ letter of resignation this week and appointed Deputy Chief Andre Sayles to serve as interim chief. Both men previously led departments in Southeast Wisconsin, Barnes in Madison and Sayles in Beloit. Barnes, on the job in Seattle for just a year-and-half, had faced criticism in recent days for not being in Seattle when a mass shooting happened on Sunday. Sayles is also a recent hire in Seattle, having left his job as chief in Beloit last June.

CBS Sports takes Tony Romo off the air following OWI arrest (MILWAUKEE)

Former Dallas Cowboys Quarterback and CBS Sports commentator Tony Romo is off the air following a citation for O W I. Burlington-native Romo was arrested last week by Milwaukee County deputies for 1st offense operating while intoxicated. CBS Sports announced Friday that Romo is on leave until further notice. A first O W I is only a citation in Wisconsin, so no criminal charges have been filed. Romo is usually on CBS’s main NFL commentary team.

Man in critical condition after Waukesha hostage situation (WAUKESHA)

A man shot by Waukesha Police during a hostage situation is in critical condition. The incident happened Thursday night at a Meijer (meyer) supermarket. A suspect called 911, saying he had taken a hostage and demanded to talk with police. Arriving officers found the man armed with a knife and “in close proximity” to the victim. Officers said the man refused directions and was an immediate threat to the victim, so they fired on him. The officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave while Greenfield Police lead an investigation. The incident was captured on body-worn camera.