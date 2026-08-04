Wisconsin PM News Summary

Madison Police remove encampment from site of fatal police shooting (MADISON)

An encampment in Madison has been dismantled by police. Just after 4:30 Tuesday morning, Madison police along with officers from UW police and the State Patrol were accompanied by bulldozers, forklifts and garbage trucks as they moved into the site that’s been up for nearly 2 weeks since a deadly officer involved shooting. A group of protesters remained defiant as they lined up around a memorial to Corey Ruiz, the 38-year-old man who was killed. Some protesters tossed candles from the memorial, resulting in several fires which were quickly extinguished. There have been arrests at the scene. The Ruiz family released a statement Monday, saying it was time for the encampment to come down. They’ve been working with the mayor’s office on setting up a permanent memorial.

NWS releases new info on Fox Valley tornado (GREEN BAY)

The National Weather Service has more information last week’s devastating Fox Valley tornado. New data released from the NWS Green Bay office shows the EF-3 tornado that hit Appleton, Menasha and Fox Crossing was a mile wide at its largest point. It travelled 12 miles from Appleton to Lake Winnebago where it dissipated over the water, only on the ground for under 30 minutes. That makes it the largest tornado to ever hit Northeast Wisconsin.

Federal judge stops school grant cuts while Wisconsin lawsuit proceeds (UNDATED)

A federal judge stops the White House from terminating school mental health grants. Wisconsin was one of 15 states to sue the Trump Administration after it announced it would cancel the grant series. The state will lose 12 point 5 million dollars for special ed students if the funding is removed. This is a temporary restraining order, and Attorney General Josh Kaul says it’s an important stop gap to allow the states to make their case.

Bodies of missing Illinois kayakers recovered in Door County (WASHINGTON ISLAND)

The bodies of two kayakers are recovered from Lake Michigan. Door County deputies and dive teams found the bodies of 20-year-old David Thalman and 20 year-old Franceska Warick Monday morning in the waters off Washington Island. The suburban Chicago residents went missing on Saturday while kayaking around the Island. Neither were wearing life jackets. Their deaths remain under investigation.