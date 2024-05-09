Wisconsin PM News Summary

Names of fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers to be added to national memorial (WASHINGTON, D.C.)

Five fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers will be remembered next week. Those officers will be among the 282 names placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. They include Chetek Police officer Emily Breidenbach, Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel, Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, and St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy Katie Leising, who were all killed in the line of duty in 2023. Their names will be read aloud during the annual Candlelight Vigil Monday evening at the National Mall. The event is in observance of Police Memorial Weekend and National Police Week. On Friday, the names of Breidenbach, Scheel, Jerving and Leising will be added to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the Capitol grounds in Madison.

Two new special license plates are available from the Wisconsin DMV (MADISON)

You’ll see two new license plates on Wisconsin roads soon. The state’s Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday two new special plates will be available to Wisconsin motorists. One, encouraging suicide prevention, will raise funds for suicide research and programs. The other will promote the spaying, neutering and adoption of cats and dogs in Wisconsin, with proceeds benefiting a nonprofit called The Fix Is In, Incorporated that provides spay and neuter services for the animals. The new plates can be viewed and ordered online at the DMV website.

Ground broken on Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy memorial (WAUKESHA)

Ground was broken Wednesday for a permanent memorial for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy. The million-and-a-half-dollar monument in Waukesha’s Grede Park will honor the six people killed and dozens hurt when Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in 2021. The design will feature six ribbons that come together in the center to form a heart, as well as plaques for each of the six people killed. A dedication of the memorial is planned for November 21st, which is the third anniversary of the tragedy.