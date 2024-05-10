Wisconsin PM News Summary

Charges filed in Cinco de Mayo shooting of Milwaukee police officer (MILWAUKEE)

Charges are filed in the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer. The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Mark Courtney, told detectives he got into an argument with another man at a restaurant during Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Sunday night. Courtney claims after the other man came back with a gun, he fired three or four times. The wounded officer was treated after one bullet hit him in the thigh. Courtney claims he acted in self-defense. Thursday, his bond was set at $50,000.

Man charged in fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run that killed two brothers (MILWAUKEE)

Charges in a Milwaukee hit-and-run that killed two brothers. 33-year-old Luis Perez-Garcia is accused in last weekend’s deaths of 39-year-old Maycol Gutiérrez and 41-year-old Ausberto Gutiérrez. The brothers were standing near a parked car early Sunday morning when they were struck by a vehicle which then drove off. The criminal complaint states Perez-Garcia told police he was driving home from a bar at the time of the crash. Wisconsin Department of Transportation records show Perez-Garcia was never issued a driver’s license.

Five-month-old girl dies after being run over by vehicle in Shawano County (BONDUEL)

A five-month-old girl has died after being run over by a vehicle in Shawano County. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Wednesday evening in Bonduel. Paramedics who arrived at the scene began life saving measures on the infant before she was flown to a Green Bay Area hospital where she died. Deputies say the girl’s parents and the person driving the vehicle cooperated with authorities. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Neenah High School student gets perfect score on ACT (NEENAH)

A remarkable feat for a Fox Valley high schooler. Neenah High School student Tony Marose earned a perfect score of 36 on his ACT exam. Marose’s result on the college entrance test is a combination of his math, science, reading and English scores. Data from ACT says that the average score for the exam is 19.5. Of the over 1.3 million students who take the test, less than two-tenths of one percent achieve a perfect score.

Iola Car Show selected among top ten car shows in the country by USA Today (UNDATED)

A central Wisconsin car show is rated one of the best in the county. A USA Today list of the top 10 car shows in the nation, placed the Iola Car Show at number eight. The show’s executive director, Joe Opperman, tells WAOW-TV in Wausau the annual event creates anywhere from 25 to 30 million dollars in economic impact for the area each year, and attracted a record attendance of 134,000 last year. The 52nd edition of the show, with the theme “Meeting of the Muscle”, will run from July 11th through the 13th.