Wisconsin PM News Summary

Three dead, suspect sought in New Lisbon homicide case (NEW LISBON)

A suspect is being sought in the deaths of three people in New Lisbon. The three unidentified victims were found dead Monday inside a home in the Juneau County community. New Lisbon police are looking for 47-year-old Virgil Thew. Thew is white, 5 foot 10, and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark coat and hat. Thew is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, call police and do not approach him.

MKE residents getting scam parking fine texts (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee residents should be aware of scam text messages claiming to come from the city. Those text messages supposedly come from the city parking enforcement, claiming that the victim needs to immediately pay back parking fines. It offers up a link to click and pay, but that takes victims to a website that installs malware or steals financial information. City alderman Lamont Westmoreland says recipients of the texts should delete them and spread the word about the scam to friends and family.

State Patrol says slow down in winter (UNDATED)

A reminder to slow down when driving in the winter. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells W X P R in Rhinelander that drivers need to keep in mind that posted speed limits are for the best conditions possible on the roads. Captain Bradley O’Cain says any snow, ice or slush on roads will make driving at highway speeds hazardous. You should also give more space between cars on the road since it is harder to stop. Drivers who slide into the ditch, are advised to stay in their vehicle and call 911. That’s safer than getting out to inspect the damage and risk getting hit by another vehicle.

We Energies peregrine falcon spotted (SHEBOYGAN FALLS)

A peregrine falcon born at a Wisconsin power plant has been spotted in the wild. That bird, named Trapper, was spotted by a bird watcher in Sheboygan Falls this fall. Once peregrines leave the nest, they are rarely spotted in the wild again. Trapper was one of nine chicks that was born at a We Energies power plant in 2024. The falcon program at We Energies has helped raise over 450 chicks since it started in 1992.

Poaching suspect doesn’t have attorney (FOND DU LAC)

A West Bend woman accused of leading a deer poaching ring doesn’t have an attorney. 36-year-old Jessica Kroening is accused of killing and torturing deer and having three children take part in the crimes. A criminal complaint alleges Kroening and the juveniles would drive around with a spotlight shining fields and firing at deer from the vehicle. If a deer was shot, they would identify the sex of the animal leaving some to rot where they lay, while taking the heads of some bucks. Since Kroening does not have an attorney, the case against her is on hold until she can be assigned one from the public defender’s office. The three juveniles also face charges in the case, but have not been identified.