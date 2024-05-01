Wisconsin PM News Summary

Police clear out UW encampment (MADISON)

A chaotic scene at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Wednesday morning. After repeated warnings that the tents were there illegally UW Madison police and other law enforcement agencies, including the State Patrol, moved onto the Library Mall and took down an encampment set up by anti war pro-Palestinian protesters. Social media posts also showed several people being taken to the ground and handcuffed. UW police said 4 people were booked into the Dane County Jail, and four officers were injured.

Four-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run (MILWAUKEE)

A 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Her mother was injured. Gloria Hymes was crossing the street with her daughter, Zekani Hymes-Wilson, when a vehicle struck the two late Tuesday morning. The girl died at the scene while the mother is hospitalized with broken bones. Police found the striking vehicle abandoned on a set of railroad tracks. Tuesday evening, a police pursuit which ended with a crash in Wauwatosa led to the arrest of two people. Police believe one of them is the driver in the hit-and-run. Police are looking for at least one other person of interest connected to the incident.

Active shooter ‘neutralized’ (Mount Horeb)

An active shooter has been “neutralized” at a Wisconsin middle school. It happened late Wednesday at the school in the Dane County Village of Mount Horeb, south of Madison. According to the school district, a person armed with a rifle was outside the school, but did not gain entry, and that no one was harmed with the exception of the alleged assailant.

Man accused of killing estranged wife in custody in Minnesota (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee man accused of brutally killing his estranged wife is in custody in Minnesota. 41-year-old Jerrod (jer-ROD) Stewart has been charged with first degree reckless homicide in the death of Tomitka (ta-MEE-ka) Stewart, whose body was found April 17th in the trunk of her car on Milwaukee’s north side. An autopsy found she had been stabbed 49 times and had blunt force trauma to her head. The mother of 10 was reported missing three days before the discovery of her body. Prosecutors tie Jerrod Stewart to Tomitka’s death through surveillance video and a GPS tracking device he was required to wear from a January domestic violence case. He’s being held in a Minneapolis jail.

Mother of Elijah Vue denied signature bond request (MANITOWOC)

Elijah Vue’s mother returned to court Tuesday. Katrina Baur was denied her request to be released from jail on a signature bond. Baur’s attorney says she can’t come up with the $15,000 cash bond. Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Robert Dewane said he denied the request because there was too much at stake, stating her release would “…pose a significant risk of not appearing for court when scheduled. Baur’s three-year-old son has been missing since February 20th. Baur and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, each face child neglect charges. Both are due back in court June 28th.