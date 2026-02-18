Wisconsin PM Sports

Canada survived an upset scare in men’s ice hockey at the Olympics, knocking off Czechia 4-3 in overtime in the Quarterfinals. — We could see a Canada/U.S. matchup in the semifinals on Friday. The U.S. needs to beat Sweden today to make that happen and the Americans are holding a 1-0 lead after two periods. — Marquette plays host to St. John’s in men’s college basketball tonight — Green Bay Phoenix coach Doug Gottlief has been suspended by the Horizon League for one game for criticizing officials.