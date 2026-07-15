Wisconsin PM Sports

The Brewers got a jump today on the Aug. 2nd Major League trade deadline, sending minor league outfielder Jaydyn Fielder to the Houston Astros for pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Colton Gordon and cash. Jaydyn Fielder is the son of former Brewers standout Prince Fielder. — The Badger men’s basketball team has the date for their matchup with Villanova in Philadelphia this coming season. — Golf’s final major, the “Open Championship” tees off early Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale in South Port, England.