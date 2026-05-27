WRN Daily: 80 percent of Wisconsinites wanted proposed surplus spending deal to pass, new MU Poll shows

Most respondents in a newly released Marquette Law School poll wanted state lawmakers to approve a proposed tax relief and K-12 funding bill earlier this month.

Poll director Charles Franklin tells WISN’s UPFRONT the survey was done rapidly to match the speed of the announcement and rejection of the package. “This bill may not be the most important bill the legislature has ever considered, but it was certainly one of the more surprising outcomes, at least to me.”

Franklin says the Law School was able to complete the polling in just two days.

80 percent of the respondents to the poll said the Legislature should have approved the deal, and 65 percent said Governor Tony Evers was right to support it. Fewer than 20 percent said those opposing the bill did the right thing. The bill would have tapped part of the state surplus, and analysis by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau found could lead to a budget deficit.

The tax relief and K-12 funding measure failed in the State Senate after all Democrats and three Republicans voted no.

Raymond Neupert, Reporter/Anchor