WRN Daily: Advice for pet owners to get through 4th of July fireworks

Independence Day fireworks are fun for some folks, but less so for our furry friends. Animal shelters typically see a 30 to 60 percent spike in lost pets between July 4th and 6th, with July 5th generally recognized as their busiest intake day of the year. Dane County’s Humane Society suggests dog owners take them for a walk earlier in the day before the fireworks start. Also, make sure your dog is wearing a collar with identification, just in case.

Unscheduled neighborhood fireworks over the 4th of July weekend can be upsetting for dogs and owners. Dr. Sam Bilko at UW Veterinary Care has suggestions to help your dog through it. Those include moving to an interior room, putting on some sounds that are more calming or normal for them and talking to your dog in a very calm voice rather than acting like there’s something wrong, which can maybe impart to the dog that there is something wrong.

The same strategies can be used if you know about fireworks in advance. It’s also a good idea to take your dog for a walk earlier in the day. There are also medications available to help pets stay calm.