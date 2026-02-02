WRN Daily: AG Kaul backs Minnesota lawsuit to end increased ICE presence in Minneapolis

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is supporting Minnesota’s attempts to end enhanced ICE enforcement in Minneapolis.

Kaul joined a number of Democratic attorneys general in filing a brief in support of the state’s legal efforts to remove ICE from Minneapolis. He says the Trump Administration is openly violating the rights of citizens while pressuring Minnesota to comply with political requests. “What we are seeing in Minnesota is fundamentally inconsistent with democracy and with our values. And the sooner that courts step in and put an end to this, the better.”

Kaul wants Congress to step in and take action against the surge. He says the more pushback the White House gets, the more ICE will step back and remove itself from Minneapolis.

TRANSCRIPT

“Just about everybody who’s seen the news recently has seen some of the disturbing events that are taking place in Minnesota. And the state of Minnesota has challenged the Department of Homeland Security’s deployment of this very large number of agents into the Minneapolis area and elsewhere. That case is one where on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, my office, as well as a number of other AGs around the country, filed a brief supporting the argument that Minnesota is making. Another thing that we’ve seen is that the US Attorney General, Pam Bondi, sent a letter to Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, basically laying out conditions that she wanted to see met to try to, you know, given the circumstances unfolding in Minnesota. And to me, what that shows is that what is going on in Minnesota is fundamentally not about enforcing our immigration laws or even law enforcement generally. It is about having essentially a federal occupying force in one of our sovereign states and trying to bully and intimidate a state and trying to terrorize people in communities in that state. That is fundamentally inconsistent with how our system of government works. And we need to make sure that the courts step in and stop what’s happening in Minnesota.”