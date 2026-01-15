WRN Daily: Assembly approves proposed amendments to Wisconsin Constitution

Wisconsin voters may have a chance to this fall to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to gather in worship. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) said it stems from actions by the Evers’ administration took early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Our founders promised the people of faith that the government would never take our right to assemble away from them,” Tusler said prior to Tuesday’s floor vote. “Our state Constitution already says in Article 1, Section 18, the right of every person to worship almighty God according to the dictates of their conscience shall never be infringed. What part of never infringe the right of every person to worship almighty God according to the dictates of their conscience did Governor Evers not understand?”

Tusler said the restriction was an infringement on that right and was inconsistently applied. If the proposed amendment passes the state Senate it will go before voters in November. The Assembly also passed a second proposed amendment which would prohibit “discrimination or preferential treatment” in matters of public education or employment. That’s part of ongoing efforts by Republicans to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion programs.