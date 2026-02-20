WRN Daily: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t seek reelection

After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. The Republican leader making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday:

“As I announce that I will not be running for re-election in November, I am struck by how much this work has shaped me, how honored I am to have played a small part in democracy, and how proud I am to know that the state of our legislature is strong.”

The 57-year-old Republican leader says his decision follows a mild heart attack in November and his doctor’s advice to reduce his stress. First elected to his southeastern Wisconsin district in 2004, Vos is the longest serving Speaker in Assembly Speaker in state history, having held the position since 2013.

Governor Tony Evers said in a statement that although they’ve disagreed more often than not, Evers respects Vos’ “ability to navigate complex policies and conversations, and his unrivaled passion for politics,” calling the Speaker “one of a kind.” State Democratic Party Chair Devin Remiker said Vos leaves “a legacy of a state government he tried his best to make dysfunctional and leave working people with higher costs and fewer rights.” Vos’ departure means an open seat in his southeastern Wisconsin district this fall for the first time in more than 20 years.