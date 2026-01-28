WRN Daily: Baldwin calls for resignation of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem

US Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the resignation of D H S Secretary Kristi Noem and the removal of ICE agents from Minneapolis.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Democrat says Noem oversaw the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.“We watched as ICE agents shot Alex 10 times, even as Alex laid motionless on the ground.” She added that Noem has done nothing but sow chaos. “She has blatantly lied to the American people, telling them not to believe their own eyes. She is overseeing total and utter chaos in our country, putting more American lives at risk every day. And that is why she has to go.”

Baldwin also will be a no vote on any funding bill that includes ICE funding without reforms. There’s a government shutdown set to take place at the end of the month if no continuing resolution is passed.

