WRN Daily: Be sure your lawn care service is right for you, says Consumer Protection

It’s time to start thinking about lawn care and gardening, and if you’re going to hire someone this spring, make sure you’re not getting fleeced. Wisconsin Consumer Protection division director Michael Domke says you should always get more than one estimate. Make sure that estimate is for the same service and with the same materials as any other estimate you’ve been offered.

Domke says it’s also a good idea to get recommendations from family and neighbors to see who people have worked with and how much it cost.

“Let’s ask them, hey, did they show up when they were supposed to? Did they do the services? Did they do a great job? Did they clean up afterwards? Little things that are going to be important to you when you actually have them at your property.”

Be wary of anyone driving up to your house to just do yard work without checking them out or getting a contract beforehand. A major issue that DATCP sees every year is unlicensed and fly-by-night travelling work crews. Any company that claims to be able to work on your yard that is not a local, trusted business should have a license to operate from the state or your local municipality. When in doubt, ask for ID and get an estimate to look over before making any decisions. If a sales person says you’ve only got until they leave to get a ‘good deal’, say no.

Raymond Neupert, WRN