WRN Daily: bills benefitting Wisconsin agriculture ready for Evers

bills benefitting Wisconsin agriculture ready for Evers

Legislation that will benefit Wisconsin agriculture is ready for the governor’s consideration. The Assembly last week passed three bills that have already cleared the state Senate and now head to Governor Tony Evers. Senate Bill 474 allows soy-based firefighting foam to qualify for DNR fire suppression grants. That expands market opportunities for growers and provides a PFAS-free product to firefighters. SB 501 creates a veterinary loan repayment program for new vets who commit to large animal practices in rural communities. SB 783 provides commercial driver’s license training grants to help businesses offset the costs of employee training.

Several Assembly bills are awaiting Senate action including measures to prohibit Wisconsin schools from serving margarine in place of butter and establishing a program to help facilitate farm transitions from retiring farmers to the next generation.