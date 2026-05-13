WRN Daily: Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee

A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday.

Republican co-chair Mark Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar deal is thanks to Republican stewardship. “The fact is, this bill provides immediate relief to the taxpayers of Wisconsin. That was the key part of negotiations for us. We’re happy we were able to get there in these bipartisan negotiations with the governor.” Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar plan isn’t perfect, but it works. “Folks need help now, the pocketbooks are getting hit now, the surplus is now, we’re in charge now. We worked out a deal with the folks that are here, and we’re going to send that money back to the taxpayers.”

But Democrats on the committee voted against the plan. Mequon Representative Deb Andraca says Republicans turned down a more cost effective plan earlier in the session. “That costs a fraction of what we’re talking about here, index special education is 60%, is self sufficient, provides property tax relief, that would have provided a long-term solution, but you guys never gave it a public hearing.”

Kenosha County Democratic Representative Tip McGuire says the money that’s going to schools isn’t enough. “It fails our schools. Our schools aren’t going to be getting the resources fully that they need. They’ve been struggling for 15 years under legislative Republican leadership.”

The deal passed the JFC on a split 12 to 4 vote between Republicans and Democrats. It could be voted on as soon as Wednesday in the Assembly and Senate.

Watch the JFC hearing on WisconsinEye!

Raymond Neupert, Reporter