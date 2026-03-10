WRN Daily: Childhood Vaccination Rates Continue to Fall in Wisconsin

Childhood vaccination rates across Wisconsin are continuing to decline, according to new data from the state’s Department of Health Services. Stephanie Schauer, Immunization Program manager with DHS, says a mix of factors is contributing to the downward trend. “It may be accessibility to vaccines. We know that getting kids in to the doctors on time can be hard with busy schedules,” Schauer said. “We understand that there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there… people may be questioning vaccines or delaying or spreading vaccines out,” she said.

In 2025, nearly 3% of children in Wisconsin had not received recommended vaccines by age 2—up from 2% in 2024. Schauer says it’s natural for parents to have questions, but urges them to seek answers from trusted medical providers. “We want to make sure they’re getting those questions answered by their primary health care provider… so they can feel reassured that vaccines are the safest and most effective way of preventing some of these really nasty diseases,” she said.

More information on vaccines can be found on the Department of Health Services website.