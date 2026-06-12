WRN Daily: Crooks targeting people who have already been scammed, says DATCP

If you’ve been a victim of a phone or internet scam, you might be targeted again. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers have a habit of sharing lists of victims, so they can try and pretend to help you recover from the first scam.

Reinen says if you need assistance, contact DATCP or the police, and you should never feel guilty for falling for a scam, because the criminals are pros at tricking people.

Simply hang up or stop texting, and find local help on your own. You can contact DATCP for assistance at DATCP Hotline or by calling (800) 422-7128.