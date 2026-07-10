WRN Daily: Crowley endorses Rodriguez

After dropping out of the governor’s race, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley endorses Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. “So I want to be very clear that there was no establishment process. This is me making a decision in this race to support Sarah Rodriguez because I believe that she is the best candidate.”

“I’m not going to speak to, the other candidates, but I’ve seen the lieutenant governor put in the work needed to build the necessary relationships, but also to have the tough conversations. And I know that she’s not going to run away from those tough conversations with Republicans. When she was first elected, she represented Waukesha, flipping a seat from red to blue.”

Crowley ended his campaign on Wednesday and joined other Milwaukee Democrats on Thursday to personally endorse Rodriguez, one of five Democrats still running and she says, the best positioned to win.

“Look at what I’ve done for the people of Wisconsin. And look at what I’m planning to do for the people of Wisconsin. And I think you will see that the things that I am proposing are things that Wisconsinites want. And I am the strongest candidate to make sure we get across the finish line this November.”

Following the August primary, the Democratic nominee will face Republican congressman Tom Tiffany in November.