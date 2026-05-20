WRN Daily: DACTP says companies should plan for when, not if, a data breach happens

Wisconsin schools continue to deal with the aftermath of a ransomware attack on data company Canvas.

Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says it’s not a matter of if but when another company suffers a data breach. “These hackers and these bad actors are looking for any vulnerability. And whether that comes through a business email compromise or a loophole in the website itself or the platform, they then use that to exploit it and see where else they can get into.”

Domke says companies should have a plan and have procedures in place to reduce the risk of hacks or data loss, but always be prepared to recover from one and to remember that not ever plan is infallible

“We’re trying to dispel that perception that only foolish people fall for these scams or anyone can recognize the red flags or the signs. And, you know, we work tirelessly to try and promote what those red flags are. But these scams are so incredibly convincing.”

If you need help putting a recovery plan in place, or if you want support in finding local assistance, DATCP online at http://datcp.wi.gov.

Raymond Neupert, Reporter/Anchor