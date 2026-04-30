WRN Daily: Dane County animal research facility to sell off 1000 beagles

A Dane County beagle research facility is selling its dogs to a rescue group.

Blue Mounds-based Ridglan Farms, which for years has bred beagles for medical testing, is selling over one-thousand of them to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

The deal was brokered by Maryland-based Center for a Humane Economy for an undisclosed payment. As part of a legal settlement with a special prosecutor, the company agreed to surrender its Wisconsin dog‑breeding license by July 1, ending sales of beagles for research. That didn’t stop protestors from storming the facility in March and April, leading to arrests.

More information will be released at a press conference on Thursday.

Raymond Neupert/WRN