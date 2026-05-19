WRN Daily: DATCP says keep an eye on your kids data after school software data breach

A reminder that a data breach can happen to anyone, even your kids. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says school data software provider Canvas got hacked earlier this month.

“I do know that the parent company is looking into the root cause of this and determining if any other potential compromises existed, but to date it does not sound like there has been.”

Domke says a good idea for parents is to put a credit freeze on their students, if they already have a credit history. That way any information that was released by the hackers can’t be easily used to take out loans in their name. “We always encourage parents to put a security freeze on their children’s credit as well. You can do that from the minute that they’re established. It’s free.”

You should also change any passwords you used to access Canvas, and keep a close eye on your online accounts in case someone tries to use that information to access other sites.

Get the full interview on the Canvas ransomware attack and how to deal with business cyber security in tomorrow’s WRN Daily!

Raymond Neupert, Reporter/Anchor