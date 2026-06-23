WRN Daily: Democrat Missy Hughes drops out of race for governor

A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes announced Monday that she’s ending her campaign and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. In a statement, Hughes calls Rodriguez “the best candidate we can put forward to win in November, and to build an enduring coalition to address our state’s most pressing challenges.”

Today I am suspending my campaign for Governor and proudly endorsing Lieutenant Governor @SaraForWI. Read my full statement. pic.twitter.com/fFx6hSVZYB — Missy Hughes (@MissyforWI) June 22, 2026

Remaining Democrats in the race are Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Senator Kelda Roys, Representative. Francesca Hong, former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and former Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan, with the winner of an August primary facing Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in November.