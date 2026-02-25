WRN Daily: Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to increase Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $20 by 2030

Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin are calling for a major increase to the state’s minimum wage—raising it to $20 an hour by 2030. The proposal was announced Tuesday during a press conference at the State Capitol. Madison State Senator and candidate for governor Kelda Roys sharply criticized Republican leaders for failing to act on wage issues. “At least a million Wisconsin workers cannot afford child care or health care or the rising cost to heat their homes. The right‑wing experiment to sit back and just wait for wages to magically increase is keeping families hungry and housing insecure”, Roys said.

Among those speaking at the Capitol was 26‑year‑old Sabrina Prochaska, who has worked in the service industry for a decade. “I don’t make a living wage. I make $15.81 an hour, so don’t tell me $15 is enough. $15 is not enough when the cost of living continues to rise substantially each year. $15 is not enough when the cost of health care continues to skyrocket”, she says.

Roys then went on to criticize Republicans in the State Assembly for adjourning. She says “…to take a 10‑month paid vacation while workers cannot afford housing, child care, to heat their homes, health care. That’s a choice that shows that Republicans don’t care at all about working Wisconsinites.”

With the current legislative session nearly over, the bill is unlikely to advance. With elections this fall, there will be a new governor and could be a different majority in either chamber for next year’s legislative session.