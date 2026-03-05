WRN Daily: Democrats propose BadgerCare Public Option

At the Capitol this week, Democrats introduce a bill they say could make healthcare more accessible and affordable in Wisconsin.

La Crosse County Representative Tara Johnson said the BadgerCare public option is designed to extend healthcare coverage to more residents, lower costs and expand BadgerCare enrollment to small businesses. “Public health care keeps prices down because it is not beholden to insurance company stockholders or bonuses for executives, and those savings will get passed on to Wisconsinites.”

Milwaukee Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde said voters are on board. “Tariffs raise the price of everything. The cost of everything is going up. We need to be able to control it in places that we can actually control it. And this is one of them. They want us to stay here and get this work done.”

Republican leaders have already adjourned the state Assembly this session.