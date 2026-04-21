WRN Daily: DMV warns of latest phishing targeting motorists

A new wave of phishing scams targets Wisconsin drivers The Wisconsin DMV warns the lates scams feature fraudulent texts and emails that threaten driver’s license suspension to steal personal information. Some scams duplicate the look of official WisDOT content.

A news release says the latest phishing scam, often from out of state or out of country phone numbers, warns of a “Driver’s License Suspension Pending” or vague “violation details” with a demand for urgent action and payment or “continue for details” button with link that could take you to unofficial websites.

You should ignore unsolicited messages, avoid clicking unknown links, and never provide personal details or payment to unverified sources. Official services should only be accessed through the official wisconsindmv.gov website.