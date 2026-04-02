WRN Daily: DNR records 13 fatalities in 2025-’26 snowmobile season

There were 13 fatalities in Wisconsin’s now concluded snowmobile season. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fatal Crash Summaries for this year and 2025. The crashes occurred between December 13 in Winnebago County and the most recent on February 25 in Bayfield County.

Crash victims were all males between the ages of 15 and 76. Only two, from Minnesota and Illinois, had completed a recommended safety certification although four others were listed as “pending.” Two of operators were not wearing helmets, and alcohol was involved in at least three crashes, with results pending on eight others. All snowmobile trails in the state are now closed.