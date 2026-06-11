WRN Daily: DPW Convention will allow candidates for governor to make their cases

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s convention is this weekend. UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says the DPW gathering in Madison promises to be a lot different than the state Republican convention that rallied around Tom Tiffany for governor.

Chergosky says the convention gives those candidates the opportunity to separate themselves and make their messages clear.

The primary for governor is August 11th, and whoever comes out as the Democratic candidate will go up against Republican Tom Tiffany in the November general election.