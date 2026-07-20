WRN Daily: Environmental group’s analysis highlights health harms of more frequent wildfire smoke

Days of wildfire smoke exposure are becoming more frequent in Wisconsin, and accounts for an estimated 250 premature deaths in Wisconsin every year, according to new analysis by an environmental advocacy group.

“Comparatively, in the past five years, we’ve had about nine days a year where smoke has caused unhealthy air quality somewhere in Wisconsin, as opposed to less than one day a year between 2010 and 2020,” said Clean Wisconsin Science Program Director Dr. Paul Mathewson.

“We’re seeing a definite increase. The arrow is pointing upward. With any trend, you want to have longer time periods. We’ll see if this trend continues. But what the data show right now, we’re on a definitely increased trajectory with respect to smoke in Wisconsin.”

Mathewson says one of the most dangerous wildfire smoke pollutants is fine particulate matter. “These fine particulates get deep into your lungs and can even cross over into our bloodstream. And once in the bloodstream, they can cause problems throughout the body.”

Clean Wisconsin says this highlights the urgency of transitioning away from fossil fuel power generation to clean energy in Wisconsin.