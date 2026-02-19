WRN Daily: Evers expected to veto bill allowing lawsuits against doctors who perform gender affirming care on minors

Governor Tony Evers is expected to veto a bill which would allow doctors to be sued by people injured from receiving gender affirming care as minors. During heated debate in the state Assembly (last week), Republicans argued it will protect children, while Democrats characterized it as an attack on trans people.

The Democratic governor has supported the trans community throughout his time in office and is on record as opposing the legislation, which passed both chambers without Democratic support. Children’s Wisconsin and UW Health stopped providing gender-affirming care treatments to minors earlier this year, citing recent federal policy changes.