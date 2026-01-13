WRN Daily: Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should not fall solely to the FBI “Should the people of Minnesota or Minneapolis be part of that investigation? Hell yes.”

And the governor said immigration enforcement like what the Trump administration is undertaking in the Twin Cities would be bad for Wisconsin. “Our state will be destroyed economically if suddenly we decide anybody undocumented is going home or has to, has to leave. Wisconsin has to leave their Wisconsin home,” he said.

Evers said Wisconsin agriculture is heavily dependent on the work of immigrants, many of them undocumented. “The folks that are doing work in our agriculture industry are our colleagues, our friends, they go to our schools. I’ve been in schools where 90% of the kids have Spanish speaking backgrounds or more. And the downtown and some small towns absolutely reflect that.”

Evers has concerns about what ICE enforcement actions like those in the Twin Cities might mean here. “That is not just something you come in and decide, well, these people have to go home because – because why? I’m very concerned about that. And we keep an eye on it. We’re following it across the state of Wisconsin, but our agricultural industry will come to an end if what’s promised by the president happens.”