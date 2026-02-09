WRN Daily: Evers hopes to use surplus for property tax relief

Governor Tony Evers says he intends to use Wisconsin’s multi‑billion‑dollar budget surplus to deliver property tax relief before he leaves office — and he’s pressing lawmakers to stay in Madison until a deal is reached. Evers said the state currently has between $4 and $6 billion in surplus funds, though not all of it is immediately available. Still, he believes a meaningful portion can be directed toward lowering property taxes.

“We have anywhere between 4 and $6 billion. Not all of it is available because we have to kind of, but we do have some that is available and hopefully some of these ideas are, we can solve,” Evers said.

The legislative session is scheduled to end later this month, but Evers challenged lawmakers to remain in Madison until they agree on a tax‑relief plan. During an affordability roundtable in Wausau last week, the governor reiterated that there is no formal framework yet, but he believes there is still time for the Legislature to act. “So there’s plenty of time there. It’s just a matter of whether people want to help in the affordability world, and there’s plenty of problems there,” Evers said.

Evers has increasingly emphasized affordability issues, highlighting property taxes as one of the key financial pressures facing Wisconsin residents.