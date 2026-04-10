WRN Daily: Evers signs bill to legalize online sports betting

Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin.

The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday. It allows online sports betting, provided wagers are placed through servers located on tribal lands.

In his signing message, Evers says this is just the start when it comes to legalized online sports betting in Wisconsin. “This legislation is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one. The real work begins today.

Each of the 11 Tribes must now work diligently-and together-to shape the future of sports betting in Wisconsin,” Evers said.

The governor says any deal that favors a few tribes over the rest should be rejected. “What I will not accept is a plan that fractures this opportunity into unequal pieces, allowing some Tribes to reap great benefits while leaving only crumbs for others. An approach that exacerbates long-standing inequalities among Tribal Nations is not good for Wisconsinites or Wisconsin. I will not entertain it as governor,” Evers said.

Supporters say it creates needed regulations and consumer protections. Opponents argue expanded access could lead to increased gambling addictions. The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling estimates between 300 and 350,000 Wisconsinites struggle with some level of a gambling problem.

The bill passed with bipartisan support and backing from the tribes, who urged the governor to sign it into law.