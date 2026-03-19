WRN Daily: Evers signs postpartum Medicaid expansion; talks online sports betting and FoodShare bills

In Milwaukee Wednesday, Democratic governor Tony Evers signed one bill into law and discussed the possibility of signing others. The bill signed into law expands postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies from 60 days to a full year. The plan now heads to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for federal review and approval. If approved, the expanded coverage would begin July 1. The legislation passed unanimously in the State Senate and was eventually brought to a vote in the Assembly after previously being blocked by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Once implemented, Wisconsin would become the 49th state to offer extended postpartum Medicaid coverage, leaving Arkansas as the only state without it.

During the same appearance in Milwaukee, Evers said he is not yet certain whether he will sign a bill that would legalize sports betting in Wisconsin. The governor emphasized the importance of tribal involvement, saying all of Wisconsin’s tribal nations must be on board before moving forward. “I’m hopeful that we can get something done, but I also am very concerned about the fact that apparently not all of the tribal nations are with us,” Evers said. “But I have some time to check that out”, Evers said.

If Evers signs the bill, gaming compacts would need to be renegotiated with Wisconsin’s tribes, and any final agreement would require approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Evers also agreed to sign a bill that would prohibit the use of FoodShare benefits to purchase candy and soda, but only after lawmakers added $72 million in funding to support the program following federal cuts. “I think people should have the ability to make those choices when they’re getting their food,” Evers said. “But at the end of the day, this is the one that’s really important. And it’s one of those things we call compromise. This for sure takes precedent”, Evers said.

FoodShare, also known as SNAP, provides food assistance to more than 700,000 Wisconsinites, including 270,000 children.