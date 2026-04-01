WRN Daily: Evers vetoes bills related to LGBTQ youth

Governor Tony Evers vetoes five bills relating to LGBTQ youth. In a press release from his office, Evers said he marked International Transgender Day of Visibility on Tuesday by vetoing bills targeting transgender and gender nonconforming kids. The Democratic governor said he’s making good on his promise to veto any legislation sent to his desk that hurts LGBTQ kids and Wisconsinites.

“This type of legislation stirs harmful rhetoric, negatively affects Wisconsinites’ and kids’ mental health, emboldens anti-LGBTQ harassment, bullying, and violence, and threatens the safety and dignity of LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially our trans and nonbinary kids. Especially in the wake of continued attacks against LGBTQ communities, particularly targeting the trans community, our work to fight this hatred and bigotry is more important than ever. I’m proud to stand with LGBTQ kids and Wisconsinites today and every day.”

Republican state Representative Amanda Nedweski of Pleasant Prairie blasted Evers for the veto of SB 405 to allow minors harmed by gender transition procedures to seek legal recourse.

“For years, the gender medicine industry has operated with virtually no accountability. If a doctor makes a mistake during a routine procedure, patients can sue. But when a child is permanently harmed by life-altering hormones or surgeries, families are left without recourse. That’s wrong—and Governor Evers just ensured it continues.”

Republican state Senator Rob Hutton of Brookfield said Evers vetoed bills (AB 100 and AB 102) that would have protected girls and women in school athletics by requiring teams for males, females or co-ed as assigned at birth.

“Girls and women deserve fair athletic competition and secure private spaces. With his veto, the Governor chose to disregard the interests of the vast majority of competitors. The Governor frames it as an issue of fairness, but the net outcome will be unfair and potentially unsafe for the vast majority of competitors as they work hard to achieve athletic greatness.”

Evers also vetoed a bill (AB 103) that would have prohibited health care providers from providing gender reassignment care to minors under 18, and vetoed a bill (AB 104) prohibiting K-12 schools from using students preferred pronouns. The governor vetoed the bills in a private ceremony at the Capitol, joined by LGBTQ kids, families, advocates, and community members.