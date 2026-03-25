WRN Daily: Families, survivors urge lawmakers to revive Milwaukee speed camera bill

Family members of crash victims and survivors joined state lawmakers at the Capitol this week, urging legislators to revive a proposal that would allow Milwaukee police to use traffic cameras to target speeding drivers. The group is backing the Safe Roads Save Lives Act, legislation that would permit automated enforcement for drivers traveling at least 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Supporters say the measures could save lives by holding dangerous drivers accountable.

“We need to come together as a community,” one advocate told lawmakers. “This red‑light camera would make a huge difference in our city. I understand that people want to keep their privacy, but privacy is taken away when actions are not being held accountable.”

For some families, the issue is deeply personal. “Traffic safety cameras are one more tool,” another supporter said. “And for me, this is not theoretical. It was camera technology that helped identify and ultimately lead to the apprehension of the person who killed my daughter and my grandbaby.”

Despite bipartisan support, the legislation failed to receive a vote during the just‑ended legislative session. Milwaukee Democratic Senator Dora Drake said traffic cameras have proven effective in other cities across the country. “Traffic safety cameras are a proven, evidence‑based solution,” Drake said. “In hundreds of other communities, cameras have reduced crashes, injuries, and fatalities. In large urban settings, they have reduced all crashes by up to 54 percent and injury crashes by up to 47 percent.”

Supporters argue that Milwaukee continues to see dangerous speeding and reckless driving, and they say automated enforcement could serve as both a deterrent and a way to reduce the burden on police.

Lawmakers backing the proposal say they plan to make the bill a priority when the next legislative session begins.