WRN Daily: First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer

Jul 15, 2026

The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds.

“It doesn’t appear to be any worse of a year than sort of an average year this year, but it’s very early in the season right now for Wisconsin, so it’s a little bit hard to say.”

Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says always use insect repellant if you’re headed outside, not just for the mosquitos but also for ticks and other insects.

D H S says mosquitos in Milwaukee County and a bird in Bayfield County tested positive for the virus.

 

WATCH THE DHS Q&A ON WEST NILE HERE:

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