WRN Daily: First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer

The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds.

“It doesn’t appear to be any worse of a year than sort of an average year this year, but it’s very early in the season right now for Wisconsin, so it’s a little bit hard to say.”

Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says always use insect repellant if you’re headed outside, not just for the mosquitos but also for ticks and other insects.

D H S says mosquitos in Milwaukee County and a bird in Bayfield County tested positive for the virus.

WATCH THE DHS Q&A ON WEST NILE HERE: